Former ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Guitarist ERIK LARSON Releases Three Solo Records

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy, Thunderchief, Omen Stones) is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Richmond, VA that pulls from a wide variety of influences ranging from quiet acoustic moments to blistering metal, crust punk, sludge, as well as anthemic rock and roll.

Larson has just simultaneously released three new solo records: Favorite Iron, measwe, and Siste Latter. Read on as Erik provides BraveWords scribe Aaron Small with the exclusive lowdown about his new music.

"I came into 2021 staring down about 80 songs of solo stuff. I've been looking for a drummer in RVA semi-seriously for a few years now, but have yet to find the right fit to build a band. So, I decided with no live shows in sight, it was a great time to dive in and start recording my songs."

"Favorite Iron songs were the first to get tracked, but I was leap-frogging the process with measwe EP songs and the Siste Latter session as well. I wanted to try out a bunch of different studios, engineers and scenarios to make the experiences interesting and different than just going in and doing records as I had before. Minimum Wage Studios in RVA has basically become a home base of sorts as a result of doing Favorite Iron there. Lance Koehler is a fantastic engineer and producer. He brought a different perspective to the songs that I would have missed in most cases. His being a member of Nobs Brass Band also helped in recruiting the dudes for the horns in 'Backpage'."

Favorite Iron artwork and tracklisting:

"Backpage"

"Darker Blue"

"The Dr. Is In"

"In The Threes"

"Middle Age"

"Off With That"

"OVFNI"

"S.O.T.S.O.G."

"Starting Who?"

"The Heavies"

Listen now at this location.

"The impetus for recording the measwe EP at Soul Craft here in RVA was to get other dudes on the songs," states Larson. "Both Buddy Bryant and Jordan Faett are talented drummers and Buddy kills it on the bass. Plus, they're a couple of HC kids, so they brought that energy to the songs."

measwe artwork and tracklisting:

"Front Of House"

"AsWas"

"Old Friend"

"Indipleading"

Listen now at this location.

"For Siste Latter, I went up to Little Eden in Asbury Park, NJ to work with Pete Steinkopf, whom I've known from the Bouncing Souls and Avail's involvement with them over the decades. Pete and I had talked about recording for a while now," recalls Erik. "I never record outside of RVA, but I figured in the spirit of just diving in and getting it done, I booked time and we went for it. I went up with the intent to track five songs, but ended up recording 'Happy Accidents' on the cuff for fun, so bonus! Working with Pete was super fun and easy. We clicked really well. Plus, I got to hang with him and the fam a bit and walk Asbury Park at night pre-season ocean front style."

Siste Latter artwork and tracklisting:

"Wanted As We Were"

"It's A Caper!"

"Happy Accidents"

"Little Boogie"

"Pull The Brake"

"Zelig Aspirations"

Listen now at this location.