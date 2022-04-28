Former ALICE COOPER Manager Makes Appearance In New MIKE MYERS Comedy

After influencing global events for centuries, a secret society faces a dangerous threat from within. Can a Canadian reporter save them — and the world? An unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth about the world's oldest and most influential secret society. From the mind of comedian Mike Myers — The Pentaverate premieres globally May 5th only on Netflix.

According to Paste Magazine, The Pentaverate marks Myers’ return to the kind of character-based comedy he became known for on Saturday Night Live and in the Austin Powers movies. A new trailer came out today, introducing the show’s Illuminati-inspired concept and four of the major roles that Myers will be playing — one of which is Shep Gordon, the real-life music manager of acts like Alice Cooper and Blondie, who Myers directed a documentary about in 2013.

Myers will be joined by a cast including Lydia West, Rob Lowe, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Maria Menounous, and the voice of Jeremy Irons, who narrates. The six-episode half-hour series launches on Netflix in just over a week, on Friday, May 5th. Here’s a look at Mike Myers' character poster.