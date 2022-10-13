Former ANATHEMA Drummer DANIEL CARDOSO Completes Recordings For New TRAILIGHT Album

Canadian prog metal Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update on his next album:

"Drums are done! Daniel just finished tracking the drums yesterday at the studio in Portugal and they are sounding mighty great!

My vision was to give Daniel a sort of carte blanche (with some general direction) to bring his vision into this project as well and I must say he has done that and a lot more to each and every song. It was incredibly easy to work and produce him remotely and he has made this process a real pleasure. I had a feeling he would be a good fit and I was right!

So, with this part wrapped up, next we have the mighty musical genius that is Cory McBain laying down some tasty guitar parts!"



Trailight's latest album Chasing Daylight - released in February 2022 - features guest performances by Archetype guitarist Toño Tejeda, The Astral Light drummer Steven Parent, Alchemy Chamber cellist Anna Kuchkova, and Cyanotic guitarist Cory McBain.