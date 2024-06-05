Former AUTOGRAPH Singer STEVE PLUNKETT To Release Straight Up Album In July; "Rock Machine" Single Streaming

The year was 1984, the year of the cassette boombox and the Sony Walkman, and the year when a little band from Los Angeles invited the world to “Turn Up The Radio.” That band was Autograph, fronted by the fiery-haired powerhouse vocalist Steve Plunkett, and their single became an immediate smash hit from the debut album Sign In Please and was featured in numerous films and TV shows of that era.

But as big as Autograph was, it could not contain the creative energy of Plunkett. He soon found a new career as an in-demand songwriter for bands such as The Go-Go's, Edgar Winter and Vixen as well as doing production work for Cyndi Lauper and Graham Nash. He released his first solo album in 1991, an album that showed Plunkett’s growing confidence in both his own songwriting and studio techniques.

Now, more than three decades later, Plunkett is ready to release his second solo album, a smokin’ hot collection called Straight Up.

This 10-track all-killer, no-filler album cranks up the volume knob to 11 and shows that Plunkett hasn’t lost an ounce of the passion and power that made him a hard rock hero! Just check out the album’s first single, “Rock Machine”, which kicks off with a driving guitar lick and chanted lyric that lunges straight at the listener’s jugular. It’s a powerblast of pure, unfiltered rock mania as only Plunkett knows how to deliver.

Stream/download the single here, listen below.

Reflecting on the album, Plunkett declares, “With Straight Up, I wanted to get back to rock basics. No parameters or targets - just the kind of real rock that got me excited back in the day. Fast, fun and loud!”

Straight Up will be available on both CD and digital on July 26. Order the CD here, and pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Rock Machine"

"Here We Go"

"First Step"

"Six String Hero"

"Rock Star"

"We're Gonna Jam"

"Knock Out Punch"

"On The Stage"

"Gotta Jump"

"Start It Up"

"Rock Machine":