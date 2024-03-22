Former BLUES PILLS Guitarist DORIAN SORRIAUX Releases New Solo Single "Just A Little More"; Official Video Streaming

Former Blues Pills guitarist, Dorian Sorriaux, will release his upcoming album, Children Of The Moon, later this year on The Sign Records.

Best known for being the lead guitarist of Blues Pills for six years, Dorian has toured extensively all around Europe and Australia with Blue Pills, playing some of the biggest European Festivals like Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Download, Rock Werchter, Wacken, Roskilde, Sweden Rock, and opening for bands such as Deep Purple, John Fogerty, Rival Sons, and Europe. He released several EP's, two studio albums and two live albums before leaving the band in 2018. Now focusing on his solo project, Dorian creates beautiful singer-songwriter and psychedelic folk music inspired by the artists of the '60s and '70s, such as Neil Young, Nick Drake, and Van Morrison.

"Just a Little More" is the third single leading up to Dorian's new album. An emotional track tackling the issues of abuse and mental illness, the single is available on all streaming platforms as of today (March 22nd).

Dorian comments: "When I wrote this song I showed it to a friend of mine that really liked it, he passed away some months later and the meaning of this song became more clear. It's a song about mental illness and substance abuse and despite the dark theme in the lyrics, it is an uplifting song of hope for anyone struggling with these issues. The song is accompanied by backing vocals, mellotron and percussions."

The single is available here. Check out the official video below.

Many young players look to the guitar heroes of the '60s and '70s for inspiration, but very few are able to channel their influences as mesmerizingly as Dorian Sorriaux. When the young French guitarist burst onto the scene with rockers Blues Pills, he displayed an incredible maturity and expressiveness as a musician that was captured on their 2014 self-titled debut. Comparisons with legendary bluesmen Peter Green and Paul Kossoff weren't hyperbole; you could hear their quality in Dorian's playing touch.

Following the success of Blues Pills' second album Lady In Gold (2016), Dorian Sorriaux revealed surprising new depths to his talent as a singer / songwriter with his debut solo EP, Hungry Ghost. The EP received wonderful reviews and allowed Dorian to tour all over Europe as a solo act opening for Myles Kennedy. He now reveals a much more personal style of music and songwriting with his upcoming record Children of the Moon coming out in 2024 on The Sign Records.