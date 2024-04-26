Former BON JOVI Guitarist RICHIE SAMBORA Returns With New Single "I Pray"; Audio

Richie Sambora, legendary guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer, Grammy Award-winner, and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, has shared “I Pray”, the first of four brand-new tracks to be released weekly through May on all digital platforms. Listen to the song below.

Produced with Sambora’s longtime collaborator, Grammy Award-winning producer Bob Rock (Bon Jovi, Metallica), “I Pray” will be followed next month by “Livin’ Alone” (May 3), “Songs That Wrote My Life” (May 10), and “Believe (In Miracles)” (May 17).

Richie Sambora said, “I’m at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music. There’s a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don’t have to think about charting #1 or what’s happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with Slippery When Wet or New Jersey and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services.”

Hulu's docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, premiers today, Friday, April 26, on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Bon Jovi band members Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres and David Bryan hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, and Associated Press has released the new video below:

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.