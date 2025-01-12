Former CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman CHRIS BARNES On Butchered At Birth Album - "That's What Really Brought Us Out Of The Woodwork; The Band Was Just Hitting On All Cylinders" (Video)

In a new Cameo clip, Six Feet Under frontman / former Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes explains in detail why his vocals changed so drastically on Cannibal Corpse's The Bleeding (1994) from the more guttural style of Butchered At Birth (1991) and Tomb Of The Mutilated (1992). He also goes into detail of his vocal approach on various Six Feet Under records.

Barnes was a founding member of Cannibal Corpse, and was with the band from 1988 - 1995. He left the band due to "creative differences." Six Feet Under was launched in 1993 and released their debut album, Haunted, in 1995.

Barnes: "I kind of tend to really like Butchered At Birth because that's what really brought us out of the woodwork, so to speak, and caused a lot of controversy, and also gave us really our first real step up. And the music and everything on that... the band was just hitting on all cylinders. There was not too much tension in the band, although there was some. There was always tension on a personal level when I was in the band, and probably mostly my fault (laughs), so I'll be the first to admit it. But, yeah, those are great albums that you picked there. I'm glad you like those a lot. They're important, important, important albums to me, too."

Six Feet Under's fourteenth studio album, Killing For Revenge, is out now via Metal Blade Records.

A gnarly beast of a record that's not for the faint-hearted, Killing For Revenge dishes up nightmare-inducing imagery courtesy of legendary frontman Chris Barnes via the vocalist's trademark guttural vocals. Both the album title and darkly detailed red-hued album cover by artist Vince Locke are perfect containers for the brutality within.

Forged as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, Cannibal Corpse, Six Feet Under became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, Haunted. Only Barnes remains from Six Feet Under's original incarnation, but the quality has remained remarkably consistent. The current lineup of Barnes, guitarists Jack Owen (ex-Cannibal Corpse) and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell, and drummer Marco Pitruzzella make for a devastating unit.

Killing For Revenge marks the second album that Barnes and Owen have created together since reuniting for 2020's Nightmares Of The Decomposed. Owen also produced the record. The chemistry between the five men is palpable; listening to Killing for Revenge, one could be forgiven for assuming that they hid themselves away for a couple of months and hammered it out in creative seclusion. Not the case. "We all recorded it on our own, in different parts of the country since we're all spread out," says Barnes. "I think the most important thing is to put everybody in a comfortable space so that they get a great performance. That's what you want to capture. It's really hard nowadays to afford everyone being in the studio recording like we used to back in the '90s. It can be done just as effectively this way."

Killing For Revenge, which features a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal," was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado.

Killing For Revenge tracklisting:

"Know-Nothing Ingrate"

"Accomplice To Evil Deeds"

"Ascension"

"When The Moon Goes Down In Blood"

"Hostility Against Mankind"

"Compulsive"

"Fit Of Carnage"

"Neanderthal" (Guest Lead Guitar Solo - Jason Suecof)

"Judgement Day"

"Bestial Savagery"

"Mass Casualty Murdercide"

"Spoils Of War"

"Hair Of The Dog" (Nazareth Cover - CD + Digital Only)

Six Feet Under lineup:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm guitar

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Jeff Hughell - bass

Marco Pitruzzella - drums