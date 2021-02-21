Former DIO Guitarist ROWAN ROBERTSON Provides Playthrough Of Music From New Band CUSTARD PIE

Guitarist Rowan Robertson joined Dio at 17 years of age, and played with the legendary Black Sabbath singer from 1989 to 1991, appearing on the Lock Up The Wolves album.

"That was a playthrough of a song with the new project called Custard Pie," begins Rowan Robertson in the video below. "It's sort of a '70s heavy, fun project. I'm doing it with (drummer) Les Warner from The Cult, and our singer (Girish Pradhan) is an amazing guy, you can hear his voice, it's just one in a million! We're lucky enough to have him grace us with his musical talents. We're going to get this stuff out March 17th.... we're really happy with it, hope you like it."