Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS Joins OVERKILL For North American Tour; Video

Overkill, who are currently supporting King Diamond on their long-awaited North American headlining tour, have recruited former Fear Factory bassist, Christian Olde Wolbers, to fill in for D.D. Verni, who is having trouble with his shoulder.

Fan-filmed video of Overkill performing with Christian Olde Wolbers on October 22 at Murat Theatre At Old National Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, can be viewed below:

King Diamond dates with Overkill and Night Demon are listed below. Additional backing vocals for the King Diamond set are provided by special guest, Myrkur.

October

23 - The Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

25 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

26 - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersburg, FL

28 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

30 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY

31 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA *

November

2 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

3 - The Theatre At Great Canadian - Mississauga, ON

4 - The Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

6 - The Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

7 - The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

10 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

11 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA

14 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

16 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

18 - Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

20 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

21 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

22 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

24 - Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR

25 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA

27 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

29 - YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA

30 - The Theater At Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV

December

1 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

2 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

4 - REVEL - Albuquerque, NM

6 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

* no Overkill