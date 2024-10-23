Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS Joins OVERKILL For North American Tour; Video
October 23, 2024, an hour ago
Overkill, who are currently supporting King Diamond on their long-awaited North American headlining tour, have recruited former Fear Factory bassist, Christian Olde Wolbers, to fill in for D.D. Verni, who is having trouble with his shoulder.
Fan-filmed video of Overkill performing with Christian Olde Wolbers on October 22 at Murat Theatre At Old National Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, can be viewed below:
King Diamond dates with Overkill and Night Demon are listed below. Additional backing vocals for the King Diamond set are provided by special guest, Myrkur.
October
23 - The Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY
25 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
26 - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersburg, FL
28 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
30 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY
31 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA *
November
2 - MTelus - Montreal, QC
3 - The Theatre At Great Canadian - Mississauga, ON
4 - The Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI
6 - The Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
7 - The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL
8 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI
10 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN
11 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA
14 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
16 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
18 - Orpheum - Vancouver, BC
20 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB
21 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK
22 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB
24 - Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR
25 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA
27 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
29 - YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA
30 - The Theater At Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV
December
1 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA
2 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
4 - REVEL - Albuquerque, NM
6 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
* no Overkill