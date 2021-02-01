Former GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Frontman MARK FARNER Talks New DVD From Chile With Love - "It's 100% Live"

Mark Farner, who sang and played guitar in Grand Funk Railroad up until 1998, is the featured guest on the new episode of Talking With Mark Strigl, which can be heard via the audio player below.

Topics discussed include Farner's new DVD - From Chile With Love, his history with Grand Funk Railroad, the Survival album from 1971, Terry Knight, Todd Rundgren, working and touring with Ringo Starr, bassist John Entwistle, the song "I'm Your Captain (Closer To Home)", Parker Guitars and much more.

Autographed copies of From Chile With Love can be pre-ordered now at Mark Farner's official website. The release date is February 23rd.

Fron Chile With Love Tracklisting:

"Are You Ready"

"Rock N Roll Soul"

"Footstompin’ Music"

"American Band"

"Bad Time"

"Aimless Lady"

"Paranoid"

"Shinin’ On"

"Into The Sun"

"All You've Got Is Money"

"Creepin’"

"Sins A Good Man's Brother"

"Sweet Little Rock & Roller"

"Heart Breaker"

"The Loco- Motion"

"Some Kind Of Wonderful"

"TNUC"

"I’m Your Captain (Closer To Home)"



Bonus Tracks:

"Life Line"

"Never & Always"

"Testify"

"The Prisoner"

"The Rain Came Down"

"Rock N Roll Soul":

Teaser: