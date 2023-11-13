Former GUNS N' ROSES, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Members Join T.T. QUICK At Memorial Show For Band's Late Drummer ERIK "EROCK" FERRO; Video

Accept singer, Mark Tornillo, held a reunion of his former band, T.T. Quick, on Saturday, November 11 at Manville-Hillsborough Elks in Hillsborough, New Jersey. The show was a memorial concert for T.T. Quick drummer, Erik "Erock" Ferro, who passed away in June.

Joining T.T. Quick at the concert was former Guns N' Roses guitarist, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, and Black Label Society bassist, John "JD" DeServio. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Hard As Rock"

"Metal Man"

"Subterrania"

"Run"

"Asleep At The Wheel"

"Child Of Sin"

"Go For The Throat"

"Ink"

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Front Burner"

"Metal Of Honor"

At the time of Erik Ferro's passing, Mark Tortilla took to social media to share the following short message: "It’s with great sorrow that I post this…. T.T. Quick drummer, my brother Erik (Erock) Ferro passed away last night. We are all devastated. I really can’t say much more than that at the moment. I’m heartbroken. I’ll post more info when it’s available."

