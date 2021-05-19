Former IRON MAIDEN Guitarist DENNIS STRATTON Guests On Dutch Metal Band BURNING's New Album

May 19, 2021, 30 minutes ago

This fall, old school heavy metal band Burning from The Netherlands will release their second full-length album, Scourge Of Humanity, and it  will feature a track with former Iron Maiden guitarist, Dennis Stratton.

Says the band: "We are excited to share this fantastic news with all of you! Dennis Stratton, the guitar player on the legendary first Iron Maiden album, is featured on the track 'Bodyfarm', Scourge Of Humanity will be released this autumn."

Scourge Of Humanity is the follow-up to Burning's 2016 album, Nightmares. Further details to follow.



