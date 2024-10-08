Former MÖTLEY CRÜE A&R Exec TOM ZUTAUT Chats With Fans Before Troubadour Concert; Video

The Can You Get Me In YouTube channel has posted a video of Tom Zutaut, the A&R man who signed Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe in the 1980s, talking to fans in line before Mötley Crüe hit the stage for their club show at Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA.

Mötley Crüe played the first of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows last night, Monday, October 7, at the Troubadour.

A message from the band: "Mötley Crüe gets dumped back out in a trash truck on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood for night 1 of the HÖLLYWOOD TAKEÖVER! 🗑️🗑️

Head over and check out the one-of-a-kind, stage-played instruments from the show (here), each personally signed by us. These exclusive pieces are up for grabs in a charity auction, with all proceeds benefiting Covenant House International. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of rock history and support a great cause!"

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Mötley Crüe perform in Hollywood on October 9 at The Roxy and October 11 at the Whiskey a Go Go.

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

The S.I.N. Club pre-sale launched on October 4 (sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com). A Citi card members pre-sale began on October 4. For details visit citientertainment.com

General tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here.

Watch a video trailer below: