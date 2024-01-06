Former MR. MISTER Guitarist STEVE FARRIS Looks Back On Auditioning For KISS - "PAUL STANLEY Went To Me, 'Dude... Will You Wear High Heels?"

Speaking with Guitar World, former Mr. Mister guitarist Steve Farris looked back on auditioning for KISS in the early '80s and touring with Whitesnake in the late '90s. Following is an excerpt from the career-spanning interview.

Guitar World: How did session work lead to KISS calling you while they were recording Creatures Of The Night?

Farris: "In addition to the session work, I joined a Top 40 cover band and played around Michigan, South Dakota and the Midwest. I did that five or six nights a week and eventually went out to L.A. because that’s where all the work was. I was playing in a band called the Mambo Jets when a friend said, 'KISS is holding auditions because Ace Frehley left the band.' I said, 'Hey, I’m sitting around eating cold Campbell’s soup every night. It’s worth a shot.' I had no money, and my Volkswagen Rabbit wouldn’t even run without me popping the clutch and push-starting it. Part of me was like, 'Why the fuck would I try and audition for KISS?' But I got the number to call, put together an audition tape, and dropped it off at the office to a girl who looked bored and unimpressed."

"Two weeks later, I got a phone saying, 'This is Paul Stanley from KISS. Gene and I liked your tape. Can you come to the Record Plant?’ I had to think about it briefly before I said, 'Yes,' as getting to The Record Plant in time would not be easy."

Guitar World: You played the solo on the title track. How did that go down?

Farris: "I didn't say much; I just went in and fucking played. But before that, I was introduced to the guitar player they were already with, Bob Kulick. I met him for a minute and he was a nice guy. But he left, and I entered a room with a big Marshall amp and cables on the floor to plug in. I had a Fender Strat with me, and I was told they’d count me into the bridge for a song they were doing, which was 'Creatures Of The Night'. I’m standing there; they counted me in and I ripped through the first solo that came to mind. I finished, they stopped the tape, and Paul went to me, 'Dude… will you wear high heels?' I said, 'I can fucking try.' And that take is what you hear on the record. No second take – that was it. From top to bottom, I blew it away. I didn’t join because I couldn’t sing, but it was still a blast."

Mr. Mister active from 1982 until 1990. The band consisted of Richard Page on lead vocals and bass guitar, Steve George on keyboards / backing vocals, Pat Mastelotto on acoustic and electronic drums / percussion and Steve Farris on guitars / backing vocals.

Farris appears on three of four albums recorded by the band: I Wear the Face (1984), Welcome To The Real World (1985), and Go On... (1987). He left Mr.Mister in 1988. On May 16, 2023 - Richard Page's 70th birthday - all four members of the original line-up performed "Broken Wings" together, their first performance together in over 34 years.