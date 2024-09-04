Former NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Releases New Single "Frankenstein's Wife"; Music Video
September 4, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish heavy metal vocalist, bassist and songwriter, Marko Tapani "Marco" Hietala (Tarot, ex-Nightwish), has released a new single, entitled "Frankenstein's Wife".
Out now on all digital streaming platforms here, "Frankenstein's Wife" is a tragic love song that blends dark humor with haunting melodies. A journey into the gothic world of a mad scientist's desperate attempt to reanimate the love of his life.
A music video for the song, directed by Ville Lipiäinen, can be viewed below: