Former NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Releases New Single "Frankenstein's Wife"; Music Video

Finnish heavy metal vocalist, bassist and songwriter, Marko Tapani "Marco" Hietala (Tarot, ex-Nightwish), has released a new single, entitled "Frankenstein's Wife".

Out now on all digital streaming platforms here, "Frankenstein's Wife" is a tragic love song that blends dark humor with haunting melodies. A journey into the gothic world of a mad scientist's desperate attempt to reanimate the love of his life.

A music video for the song, directed by Ville Lipiäinen, can be viewed below: