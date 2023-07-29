Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist GUS G. Shares Video Of 2011 Guitar Center Jam Session With Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS

July 29, 2023, an hour ago

Firewind and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has shared the video below along with the  following message:

"I recently came across an old video I forgot I even had in my computer. Back in 2011 I did a guitar clinic at Guitar Centre / Hollywood, CA, and my then Ozzy-bandmate Tommy Clufetos joined me on stage for an impromptu jam. This is of one of my riffs that we used to jam at soundchecks during the Scream World Tour. These riffs later ended up on my third solo album track, 'Don't Tread On Me'."



