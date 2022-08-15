Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist JOE HOLMES Shares Third Teaser For New Song "Deadfall" Featuring ROBERT TRUJILLO And MIKE BORDIN

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Joe Holmes (who played with The Prince Of Darkness from 1995 - 2001) has uploaded a third teaser for his new song, "Deadfall". The track also features vocalist Robert Locke and Joe's former Ozzy bandmates Robert Trujillo (Metallica) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More).

Says Joe: "Here is the final teaser for 'Deadfall'. The song is over 7 min. so there is a lot more footage to watch in the full video, COMING SOON!"

Watch all three teasers below...

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

Teaser #3:

Holmes worked with Locke previously in Farmikos. The self-titled debut album, released in 2015, features ten original songs penned by Holmes and Locke with writing contributions on eight songs by Brent Hoffort. The album features Robert Trujillo on bass and Brooks Wackerman on drums alongside guest appearances by Skindred's Benji Webbe and Candiria’s Ken Schalk.

The album was co-produced by Joe Holmes and Rich Mouser. Mouser handled the engineering, mixing and mastering of the album at The Mouse House Studios. The album was recorded directly to two-inch tape. Mouser has lent his talents to albums by Weezer, Dream Theater, Transatlantic, and many others.

Farmikos tracklisting:

“Scapegoat”

“Am I One”

“Kings Of Dust”

“Spoon And Sun”

“Fragile”

“The Sound Of My Gun”

“Ascension”

“I Was Them”

“Exit Stencils”

"Facing East”

"Scapegoat" video

"Facing East" video: