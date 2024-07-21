Former PANTERA Manager SCOTT MCGHEE - "I Love What We Accomplished, And I Love What They're Accomplishing Today" (Video)

Legendary music manager Scott McGhee recently spoke with Nashville On The Rocks and offered some insight into his career working with iconic bands like Skid Row, Buckcherry, and Pantera. Gain valuable knowledge about artist management and the music industry as a whole from one of the most respected figures in the business.

On bringing back Pantera

McGhee: "It was something that I felt like the world needed to see again, and I really felt like fans need to see this. You've gotta remember, this was their older brother's band or their father's band. And there were so many kids - particularly my kids - they only listen to Pantera music. They've never seen them play. And there was so many kids that have never seen the strength and the power that the band could bring, and how they bring it. There's no better frontman (than Phil Anselmo) in the world, I don't think. I don't know, but I put him up there. There's no one stronger than Philip and how he delivers it. We went through a lot to get there, but they persevered. I love what we accomplished and I love what they're accomplishing today. It was really, really an honor to be a part of building that back again, and I hope the fans got to see something they thought they would never, ever see again. I'm really proud of the fact that I was able to be part of doing that."

