Former PANTERA Manager SCOTT MCGHEE - "I Love What We Accomplished, And I Love What They're Accomplishing Today" (Video)
July 21, 2024, an hour ago
Legendary music manager Scott McGhee recently spoke with Nashville On The Rocks and offered some insight into his career working with iconic bands like Skid Row, Buckcherry, and Pantera. Gain valuable knowledge about artist management and the music industry as a whole from one of the most respected figures in the business.
On bringing back Pantera
McGhee: "It was something that I felt like the world needed to see again, and I really felt like fans need to see this. You've gotta remember, this was their older brother's band or their father's band. And there were so many kids - particularly my kids - they only listen to Pantera music. They've never seen them play. And there was so many kids that have never seen the strength and the power that the band could bring, and how they bring it. There's no better frontman (than Phil Anselmo) in the world, I don't think. I don't know, but I put him up there. There's no one stronger than Philip and how he delivers it. We went through a lot to get there, but they persevered. I love what we accomplished and I love what they're accomplishing today. It was really, really an honor to be a part of building that back again, and I hope the fans got to see something they thought they would never, ever see again. I'm really proud of the fact that I was able to be part of doing that."
Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced an early 2025 European tour.
Says the band: "Guess what, Europe? We are coming for you! See you in early 2025. Our artist presale starts tomorrow (6/25) at 10 AM, CET. Sign up to get updates on our website."
Public On-Sale: Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, CET Links to purchase tickets will be live on Pantera.com/tour.
Dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.
Dates:
February 2025
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
2024 Pantera dates:
August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA