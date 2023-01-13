Former POWERMAN 5000 Guitarist’s HAIL SAGAN To Release New Single “Alongside Their Own”

On January 27, 2023, Hail Sagan will release a metal/hard rock track titled "Alongside Their Own" ahead of Disclosure EP.

This is the band's first release in three years and comes ahead of a six song EP, "Disclosure," to follow up their initial self-titled EP release from 2016.

Hail Sagan's track "Doors Will Open" made waves as it is featured in the demolition style crash derby video game "Wreckfest" available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Apple iOS, and Android.

The band plans to release six interactive style lyric videos to accompany each track off the new EP.