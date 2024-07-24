Former RAINBOW Member TONY CAREY On Late British Blues Pioneer JOHN MAYALL - "Man, That Guy Contributed So Much To Everything"; Video

John Mayall, known as the Godfather Of British Blues, passed away at 90 years of age on July 22.

A statement from Mayall’s family reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors.”

In the wake of Mayall's passing, VRP Rocks have shared an exclusive interview with renowned musician and producer Tony Carey. Known for playing on Rainbow's iconic Rising album in 1976, and for finding success as a solo artist and under the guise of Planet P Project in the 80s, Tony offers an intimate glimpse into the life and legacy of John Mayall.

Carey, who first worked closely with Mayall in the 80s, recounts their time together with touching stories about recording sessions, touring adventures, and the camaraderie that defined their relationship. From tales of chicken and beer parties to the sadness at a lack of record label support for John in latter years, Tony's anecdotes paint a vivid picture of John Mayall's larger-than-life personality and unwavering passion for the blues.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike will find this conversation both heartfelt and enlightening. Watch below:

John Mayall released over 35 albums in his prolific career with Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton a definitive album of the ‘60s which was a big hit in the UK and pioneered a guitar heavy blues-rock sound.

Mayall’s autobiography, Blues From Laurel Canyon: My Life As A Bluesman, was published in 2019.