Former SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Joins EUROPE On Stage In Stockholm; Video / Photos

Vocalist Erik Grönwall (ex-Skid Row) joined Europe on stage last tonight (Thursday, May 23) at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, for a performance of Europe's "Cherokee". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Grönwall took to social media following the performance and shared the photos below, writing, "Thank you @officialeuropetheband for having me. It was an honor sharing the stage with you for a few seconds! And what an incredible show you guys did on your home turf."