Former SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Video Livestream Discussing His Cover Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "Headless Cross"

Former Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, held a video livestream on April 26th featuring a look back on the first cover he ever did for his YouTube channel, Black Sabbath's "Headless Cross". Check it out below.

Grönwall: "I'm probably the only YouTuber who reacts to his own videos."

Skid Row recently announced they have parted ways with singer Erik Grönwall. The band shared the following message:

"Today, Skid Row and Erik Grönwall jointly announce that Erik will step down as the vocalist for Skid Row. Longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will be taking over vocal duties for the upcoming scheduled four concerts. Erik has decided that the travel and rigors of the road is not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and wants to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family. Skid Row is proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years and we wish nothing but the best to him and his health. To celebrate the last two years the band will be releasing a live album that perfectly captures this moment of time in the band's 35+ year history, to be announced soon."

Grönwall took to social media to explain his decision to leave the band, writing: "Yes, I have decided to leave Skid Row. The main reason being that it’s proved difficult to prioritize my health and full recovery as the lead singer of the band.

"In 2021 I was undergoing treatment against leukemia and that gave me a superpower called perspective. I decided to use that perspective and write down the values I wanted to live by for the rest of my life. On top of that list it says “health first”. I’ve had to look at that list a lot of times this last year, questioning if I’m really living according to my values. At the end of the day I realized the answer was no.

"As a result of the treatments and transplant my immune system was impaired. You can think of my immune system as a 4 year old kid bringing home all kinds of viruses from preschool. It takes awhile to build up that resistance again but my immune system is getting stronger every day. However I’m still doing regular check ups (blood tests) at the hematology department in Sweden, which has proved challenging while keeping up with the Skid Row schedule. I have way too much respect for my medical history to push myself to the limit.

"I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more. I understand that Skid Row is a touring band but like I told the guys: 'if I can’t prioritize my health, then I’m not the right guy for the job'.

"Please note, I’m NOT sick and it’s not that I don’t want to tour. I love being on the road. And of course we have tried to find the right balance together but at the end of the day I realized that it was better for me to step aside.

"So now I’m going to focus on my full recovery, and come back stronger than ever. Meanwhile I’m finalizing my biography. And I’m going to start writing my own music again.

"Lastly, once again thank you to everyone who accepted me as the singer of this iconic band.

"Always remember that no job, no money, no fame is worth your health or well being. Health first always. I owe this decision to the guy in the second picture and I’m proud to be able to say that I kept my promise to him. Health first!"

Grönwall recently issued a video message to the fans expressing his gratitude for their support, and goes into detal regarding his decision to leave Skid Row.