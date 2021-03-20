Former STYX Frontman DENNIS DEYOUNG Reveals Details Of New Album, Talks Forthcoming Single "Isle Of Misanthrope" - "Prog Noggins, This One's For You"

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung has checked in with the following update:

"HEY KIDS (ooh caps, must be special),

This is the album artwork for 26 East Volume II. Where it all began so shall it end.

Hugh Gilmour, who worked on both volumes covers, started off by trying to do another take on Volume I. Neither of us wanted to simply go back to the well and repeat our selves so we decided on this instead. Nostalgic...you bet, especially for me. Recently, I read an article about Pink Floyd recording at Abbey Road the same time as The Beatles. They met the lads and told them that there would be no Floyd without them. Yet Floyd's music is nothing like The Beatles and neither was Styx's. There’s a line in 'Hello Goodbye' regarding The Beatles that goes 'So the whole world formed a band and played a million one night stands.' So true. I’ll bet some of you were in those bands. Got a story?

If the cover looks familiar let me know because it's supposed to. Some will not get it but I wager many will.

The first song, 'Hello Goodbye' as I have previously mentioned is not a remake; it's all brand new... sorta. It’s a tribute to the lads who sent me down this long and winding road that led me to youse guys.



The first single will be released on 4/7 which not coincidentally is my birth year 1947. And 2021 adds up to 5, which is the number of guys in Styx. Coincidence you say? I think not... tee hee hee. Frontiers originally picked the 6th so I asked for the change and they graciously obliged. The song is entitled 'Isle Of Misanthrope' and it rightfully closes the album in grand '70s Styx tradition. Grand being the operative word. The entire piece is actually 8 minutes long but the single is more like six. This tune hopefully will transport you back to a time and place of your choosing (hopefully in front of your computer ordering the album). Prog noggins, this one's for you as I bid farewell. Although there’s a little twist at the end that doesn’t involve Chubby Checker.

Even though the song is long it’s perfect for today’s radio because it includes 20 dancers and a rap section featuring Bernie Sanders who has changed his name to Lil B Sandman (fake news). Me and the Bizarro brothers are working diligently on the video right now and hopefully it will blow your minds. Be prepared it’s really something different and mystical.



The back cover not shown here is a hoot, not to mention the final photo in the CD booklet, which has many stories to tell regarding its content. Ooooh how mysterious, Dennis.

Jim Peterik was a co-writer on 4 songs and the others are mine. Go to Jim’s Facebook page and thank him for convincing me to do Volume I and Volume II. He deserves your appreciation and mine.

Finally, I’ll have plenty more to talk about in the coming weeks concerning each individual song, most likely on my YouTube channel. Stay tuned."