Former TYPE O NEGATIVE Drummer SAL ABRUSCATO Hints At New Project, KING OF THE LOCUSTS

Sal Abruscato , the former drummer of Type O Negative and current frontman of A Pale Horse Named Death, has hinted at a new project that may excite fans of both bands. In a recent statement, Abruscato suggested that something new may be brewing over at the King Of The Locusts camp.

While the details are still unclear, Abruscato's history with both A Pale Horse Named Death and Type O Negative suggests that the project could draw heavily from the dark, gothic soundscapes of both bands. Then again it could be something totally different?

Abruscato's statement on social media reads as follows: "This could be in the works in the near future, any new music created will be for this entity. Time to turn the page and lay to rest the past, it won't be about who likes it or not, it's about living and enjoying the moment of creation with good people and friends."

For further details, visit King Of The Locusts on Facebook.