FOZZY Debut Music Video For New Single "Spotlight"
October 26, 2023, a day ago
Hard rock mainstays, Fozzy, recently released their new single, "Spotlight". Stream/download the track here, and watch the official music video below.
"Spotlight", produced by Johnny Andrews and mixed by Jacob Hanson, showcases Fozzy’s evolving rock-metal blend. Exuding emotion and strength, it upholds Fozzy's rock dominance. Following their hit "I Still Burn", this anthem radiates Fozzy's unique energy.
Fozzy are out on their fall 2023 tour dates. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.
Tour dates:
October
26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Lyric Theater
30 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
November
2 - Lansing, MI - Gewal Hall
3 - Madison, WI - The Annex
4 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
5 - St Louis, MO - Hawthorn Theater
6 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s
Fozzy is:
Chris Jericho - vocals
Rich Ward – guitars, vocals
Grant Brooks – drums
Billy Grey – guitars
PJ Farley – bass