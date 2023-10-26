FOZZY Debut Music Video For New Single "Spotlight"

Hard rock mainstays, Fozzy, recently released their new single, "Spotlight". Stream/download the track here, and watch the official music video below.

"Spotlight", produced by Johnny Andrews and mixed by Jacob Hanson, showcases Fozzy’s evolving rock-metal blend. Exuding emotion and strength, it upholds Fozzy's rock dominance. Following their hit "I Still Burn", this anthem radiates Fozzy's unique energy.

Fozzy are out on their fall 2023 tour dates. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

Tour dates:

October

26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Lyric Theater

30 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

November

2 - Lansing, MI - Gewal Hall

3 - Madison, WI - The Annex

4 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

5 - St Louis, MO - Hawthorn Theater

6 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s

Fozzy is:

Chris Jericho - vocals

Rich Ward – guitars, vocals

Grant Brooks – drums

Billy Grey – guitars

PJ Farley – bass