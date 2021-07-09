France’s DARKEN Reform After 30 Years

34 years to the day after the first show of the heavy/power metal band Darken from Laval (Mayenne-France) on June 21, 1987, Laurent "Lorenzo" Barbier, has reformed the band. Darken issued two demos before disbandign in 1991.

Lorenzo decided to relaunch a project that had been trotting in his head for a long time and lineup is as followed:

- Laurent "Lorenzo" Barbier: guitar

- Stéphane Monceau: vocals

- Henri Pierre "HP" BoherS: bass

- Philippe "Philos" Prud'homme: guitar

- Liam Barbier: Drums

The band’s plan is to enter the studio for the recording of an album which would be released in 2022 and go back on the road for playing shows on stages which will allow the band to develop "real" concerts in order to satisfy the older and new fans of the band.

