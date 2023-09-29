FREDDIE MERCURY Offers More Insight Into QUEEN As A Live Band In New Episode Of "The Greatest Live"; Video
September 29, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Queen have released the 35th episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.
A message states: "More fascinating insights into Queen as a live band from their flamboyant, outrageous, and now legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury. Here he explains how he sees his role on stage, and what he strives for every time he performs, no matter the size of the crowd."
Watch Part 1 below: