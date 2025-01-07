FREHLEY'S COMET, JACK RUSSELL's GREAT WHITE, Ex-PUDDLE OF MUDD, Ex-ANTHRAX Members Confirmed For Special NAMM Event

The 2025 NAMM Show is scheduled to take place January 21–25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

On Saturday, January 25 at 2 PM, HighWire Daze Magazine will be having a special acoustic show at Hall C booth 6745.

Put together by Faithsedge frontman Giancarlo Floridia, who is now one of the primary songwriters over at Frontiers Music srl, co-writing songs for artist like Sweet & Lynch, Lynch Mob, Robin Mcauley, Cleanbreak, Michael Sweet’s Soledriver and more, will also be performing with the HighWire Daze House Band featuring drummer Nolan Richards and bassist Jay Montoya.

The special guest performers for the event are none other than Tod Howarth from Frehleys Comet and Four By Fate, ex-Puddle Of Mudd guitar player Matt Fuller, and Robby Lochner from Jack Russell’s Great White, as well as the Neil Turbin band, featuring original Anthrax singer, Neil Turbin. There will also be an autograph signing session following the performance.