FRIENDS OF HELL Share New Single “Gran Inquisidor”; God Damned You To Hell Album Out In April

Friends Of Hell have shared "Gran Inquisidor", the first single from their upcoming new album God Damned You To Hell due out April 5 on Rise Above Records.

The follow-up to Friends Of Hell’s demonically thrilling debut, God Damned You To Hell is a scorched earth campaign against all that is holy. Even more defiantly old school and obnoxious than its predecessor, its primitive barrage of horrified heaviness owes a ghoulish debt to the greats of heavy metal and doom while summoning some abominable demons of its own. Songs like "Bringer Of Evil" and "Let The Devil Take You" harbor ruthless hooks that draw from all manner of leather-clad and spiked sources, while the blasphemous rituals of closer "All The Colours Of The Dark" cement Friends Of Hell’s burgeoning reputation as harbingers of tangible, tumultuous darkness.

“This second album is way superior to the first one,” avows Danazoglou. “The songs are better, and the music is heavier and more evil! That was the plan from the beginning. The only surprise was that the line-up changed. Hellbutcher’s vocals are just devastating and Beelzeebubth and Sprits are just amazing guitarists! Most of the recording took place here in Cyprus with Sprits at the helm of production. This time things were easier [to complete] than the first album. We were more focused and willing to deliver a devastating blow to weak and fake metal music!”

Heavy metal has a long history and profound connection with devilry, deviance, and the dark side. The ignominious return of Friends Of Hell can only strengthen that bond.

Steeped in purest old-school metal and the dirtiest doom, the new album God Damned You To Hell is a rusty spike in the eye of unbelievers.

As they begin their infernal mission in earnest, Friends Of Hell has grown from a spontaneous idea into a fearsome force for guitar-driven infamy. God Damned You To Hell takes a pick-axe to modernity and builds a new monument to Satan in its place. As Danazoglou explains, there really is no other way. Hails!

“Our song themes are and always will remain the same,” Taz Danazoglou states. “Satanism, witchcraft, horror, and death! If the public loved the first album, the second one will blow their minds. It’s on another level. Another level downwards into the pits of hellfire! The one thing that has really changed is that with this line-up, we will play live and bring mankind to its knees. We want to play and destroy stages. Other than that, we will then focus on the third album which will be the final nail in the coffin lid for mankind!”

Tracklisting:

“God Damned You To Hell”

“Gran Inquisidor”

“Bringer Of Evil”

“Snakes Not Sons”

“Arcane Macabre”

“Ave Satanatas”

“Let The Devil Take You”

“Cross Inverter”

“All The Colors Of The Dark”

“Gran Inquisidor”: