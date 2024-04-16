FULL OF HELL Share Video For Title Track From Coagulated Bliss

As they prepare for the release of their sixth studio album Coagulated Bliss— out next Friday, April 26— Full of Hell have shared the album's powerful title track. While the focus on songwriting already makes Coagulated Bliss the most grounded album in band's catalog, it’s also the first Full of Hell record that tries in earnest to reflect the world around it—not in some broad, monotony-of-evil way, but the everyday horrors of life in small town America.

Vocalist Dylan Walker’s lyrics have always framed their suffering with what he calls “fantastical, metaphorical shit,” but on Coagulated Bliss his writing is clear and direct. Walker comments, “This song is a lyrical summation of the record as a whole. Seeking the unattainable. Drowning in it.”

The songs on Coagulated Bliss feel huge, totemic, groundshaking, and the title track is no different. Guitarist Spencer Hazard states, “Dave [Bland, drums] and I wrote this song with a band like Today is the Day in mind. Noisy guitar and jazzy drums but a riff that gets stuck in your head.”

Full of Hell burst forth with incredible force from the small, dagger-shaped city of Ocean City, Maryland, 15 years ago. Over five full-lengths, five collaborative full-lengths, and countless splits, EPs, singles, and noise compilations, they’ve evolved at extraordinary speed, their music becoming more complicated and technical without ever slowing down or losing its soul. Everything on a Full of Hell album feels like a blur: smears of guitar, harsh noise shaken like gravel in a bag, singer Dylan Walker’s snarl and bite carrying him into outer space or into the core of the earth. They’re coiled, interlocking, impossible to penetrate, and they move with alarming speed.

They have now reached terminal velocity. Having created their own context, they’re now able to walk around within it, to survey its terrain, to visit far corners and see who’s nearby. Their forthcoming album, Coagulated Bliss, sounds like Full of Hell, but it’s nothing like any Full of Hell record that’s come before it. These songs are trimmer, less freighted with anxiety, more interested in opening up than speeding away. Its bile is sometimes funneled into traditional song structures.

It never shies away from the extreme harsh noise, unrelenting spirit, and pitch-black sadness of previous Full of Hell records; if anything, the leanness of these songs makes them feel even heavier. Nevertheless, there are tracks here you might find yourself whistling hours after listening. It’s an extraordinary and unexpected evolution in sound for a band who made their name on rapid metamorphosis, and it’s the logical endpoint of everything Full of Hell has covered so far.

Coagulated Bliss is out April 26 via Closed Casket Activities and is available for pre-order here. See Full Of Hell on the road in April + May with Dying Fetus (dates below) and look for more news soon.

Coagulated Bliss,cover art by Brian Montuori.

Coagulated Bliss tracklisting:

"Half Life Of Changelings"

"Doors To Mental Agony"

"Transmuting Chemical Burns"

"Fractures Bonds To Mecca"

"Coagulated Bliss"

"Bleeding Horizon"

"Vomiting Glass"

"Schizoid Rupture"

"Vacuous Dose"

"Gasping Dust"

"Gelding Of Men"

"Malformed Ligature"

"Coagulated Bliss" video:

"Doors To Mental Agony" video:

Full Of Hell is Spencer Hazard (guitar/electronics), David Bland (drums/vocals), Samuel DiGristine (bass/sax/vocals), and Dylan Walker (vocals/electronics/lyrics), with new guitarist Gabriel Solomon joining following the album’s completion.

Full Of Hell tour dates:

April

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ^

26 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^

27 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance ^

28 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

30 - Quebec City, QV - Theatre Capitole ^

May

1 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre ^

2 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey ^

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall ^

4 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

5 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City ^

7 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom ^

8 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs ^

9 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave ^

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre ^

13 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis ^

14 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room ^

15 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre ^

17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ^

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon ^

19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

July

13 + 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Exposition Park (Sound & Fury)

^ with Dying Fetus

(Photo - Zachary Jones)