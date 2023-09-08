FUMING MOUTH Reveal Sophomore Album Details; First Single And Video Out Now

Fuming Mouth is back! After years of uncertainty and dire circumstances, the revered and critically praised New England death metal perpetrators have overcome overwhelming obstacles to return this fall for the long-awaited release of their second, full-length album, Last Day Of Sun, that’s due out November 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Following a devastating diagnosis of leukemia in late 2021, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan spent nearly a year battling cancer through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, and emerged in remission in 2022. Now cancer free, the beloved frontman returns rejuvenated with renewed determination, perspective and creativity in a new lease on life and the band’s most crucial and ferocious record yet.

Commenting on the incoming record, Whelan says: “What started as a fictional concept album became incredibly real. I was facing certain death, but as I kept writing the album it’s theme became clear. You could die tomorrow. Seize the day.”

Today, Fuming Mouth has revealed the record’s first single, "The Silence Beyond Life", and coinciding video.

Adding about the song, Whelan states: “‘The Silence Beyond Life’ is our most melodic and heaviest song to date drawing influence from God Macabre, Gorement, and other melodic Swedish death metal acts of the time like Therion and Cemetary. It’s a song about trying to live while longing to die and overcoming that.”

Pre-order the new album here.

Last Day Of Sun tracklisting:

"Out Of Time"

"Respect And Blasphemy"

"The Silence Beyond Life"

"The Sign Of Pain"

"Leaving Euphoria"

"I’ll Find You"

"Disgusterlude"

"Kill The Disease"

"Last Day Of Sun"

"R.I.P. (Rest In Piss)"

"Burial Practices"

"Postfigurement"

"The Silence Beyond Life" video:

A fiery, resurrected rage barrels its way out of hell’s erupting chasms with blistering fury; Fuming Mouth has returned. Lead singer, guitarist, and founder Mark Whelan emerges triumphant after a life-threatening battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, rekindling the inferno of their music with Fuming Mouth's second full-length album, Last Day Of Sun.

What initially began as a full-on, fictional concept album underwent a profound transformation into a concept-reality hybrid, largely influenced by Whelan's harrowing conflict with his health and anear brush with death. Just three weeks away from recording the album, Whelan was struck with a devastating cancer diagnosis. While bravely fighting the illness, he rewrote melodies, drum sections, and lyrics, infusing the music with his personal journey of struggle and hope.

The recording sessions began in October 2022, with Grammy Award winning Kurt Ballou of Converge at his studio, God City, inSalem, Massachusetts. Ballou reached out to Whelan after his battle with cancer and encouraged him to get back to their previously scheduled recording session.Working closely with Ballou in both engineering and production, the band found a wonderful and collaborative experience, as Ballou invested himself wholeheartedly in shaping their sound and vision. Salem itself also helped shape the album, as the Halloween Season had begun. Droves of tourists and residents mixing with people in costume made the streets of Salem seem like Last Day Of Sun had come to life. The city where the Witch Trials took place presented the perfect setting for the album to be recorded.

At the genesis of this record, there was no other artist that could have captured the album's essence better than Mariusz Lewandowski, with whom the band had already established a creative relationship through his work on the cover art of The Grand Descent. Tragically, Mariusz passed away while working on the album artwork, presenting the band with an immense obstacle to overcome. In tribute to his spirit and legacy, they joined forces with the talented artist Stefan Todorovic who crafted an evocative album cover depicting a Faustian city crumbling amidst the gray and sandy storms of the apocalypse. A colossal monster blocks the sun and hovers above the city as it burns, smoky buildings topple to the ground; all a visual representation of the chaos and darkness that permeates the album.

Fuming Mouth stands resilient, a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Amidst the carnage and depression lies a flicker of hope - a beacon of light that emanates from within. But as the last rays of the sun cast their shadow, the question remains. Will the people in Last Day Of Sun survive? Will their worst inhibitions play out, will they rip each other to shreds, will they give up? Will everything they’ve built have been for not? Will they find a way to overcome, or will their panic lead to failure?

Fuming Mouth is:

Mark Whelan - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Budwey - Guitar

Pat Merson - Bass

James Davis - Drums

(Photo - @blackcardfilms)