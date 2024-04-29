GAEREA Release "World Ablaze" Single And Music Video

With talons dipped in the inky blood of black metal and scraped across the flesh of human suffering, Gaerea is leading a charge into the future of darkness, and all those who find beauty and power in the dark side of existence would do well to take heed. Today, Gaerea is bracing everyone for their next era. "World Ablaze" is a Newborn Anthem.

With the release of the new song, Gaerea is emerging from the underground scene, ascending towards a permanently lasting position at the head of the table.

"World Ablaze" tells the story of a man who has lived all his life inside a cage. He knows that one day he will be set free and experience the world with its true colours. Unfortunately, he also knows that day will be his last hours alive. It's a song about desire, hope and freedom. A dance between life and death, hope and despair. An emotional gateway to a dark black metal scene, a guide to salvation, pain, despair and letting go. Moving up, into the blackness that is above. Gaerea is the answer, the only answer.

