GAIA EPICUS - Limited Edition Version Of Seventh Rising Album To Arrive This Spring; Includes THIN LIZZY Cover As Bonus Track

Epicus Records has signed a worldwide license deal with Pure Steel Records for a limited edition version of the latest Gaia Epicus album, Seventh

Rising. The CD will be released this spring in only 200 copies, and it will contain one bonus track.

This album was officially released in December 2020 and is the bands seventh studio album.

Seventh Rising Limited Edition tracklisting:

"Like A Phoenix"

"Rising"

"Nothing To Lose"

"From Ashes To Fire"

"The Dream"

"Invisible Enemy"

"Dr. Madman"

"Number One"

"Gods Of Metal"

"We Are The Ones"

"Eye Of RA"

"Jailbreak" (Thin Lizzy cover) - Bonus track

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens – vocals on “Gods Of Metal”