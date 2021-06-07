GAIA EPICUS Posts "Hand Of Fate" Guitar Playthrough Video

"So I finaly did it! I made a how to play / playthrough video," says Gaia Epicus guitarist Thomas Chr. Hansen. "Since I haven't played guitar in a year now, I chose to do an easy one. So here it is, 'Hand Of Fate'."

"Hand Of Fate" can be found on Symphony Of Glory, originally released in 2005, and re-released in 2012.

Epicus Records signed a worldwide license deal with Pure Steel Records for a limited edition version of the latest Gaia Epicus album, Seventh Rising. The CD was released on June 4th, limited to only 200 copies, containing one bonus track.

This album was officially released in December 2020 and is the band's seventh studio album.

Seventh Rising Limited Edition tracklisting:

"Like A Phoenix"

"Rising"

"Nothing To Lose"

"From Ashes To Fire"

"The Dream"

"Invisible Enemy"

"Dr. Madman"

"Number One"

"Gods Of Metal"

"We Are The Ones"

"Eye Of RA"

"Jailbreak" (Thin Lizzy cover) - Bonus track

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens – vocals on “Gods Of Metal”