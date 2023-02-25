GAMMA RAY - Official Remastered Video For "Empathy" From 2010 Streaming

earMusic has released a remastered video for Gamma Ray's "Empathy", the epic opener from the album To The Metal!, which camne out in January 2010. The video was filmed at Hammer Studio in Hamburg Germany.

To The Metal! was recorded and produced by bassist Dirk Schlächter and vocalist / guitarist Kai Hansen. It was the last album to be recorded at Gamma Ray´s Hammer Studio and it charted at #24 in the German Top 100.

In October 2015, it was announced that Frank Beck would be a new lead vocalist of Gamma Ray, in addition to Hansen. This was due to Hansen's degrading vocals caused by lengthy tour schedules, as well as Hansen's desire to have more freedom onstage.

In June 2021, on the Scars and Guitars podcast, Hansen stated that despite his reunion with Helloween, he is not letting Gamma Ray die, and that he is preparing material for a new album. It was tentatively slated for a 2022 release, but the record has yet to surface.