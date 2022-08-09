GARY HOLT Discusses Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY's Legacy - "I'm Convinced, And Have Been For Decades, That There's More Than One Lemmy"; Video

BangerTV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"And now, after months of premiering track after holy track off Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, we have finally arrived at the king’s throne, the song that gives Psycho Las Vegas more life every single time its spun, an anthemic ode to gambling and the rock and roll lifestyle, the 'Ace Of Spades'. Premiering these in-studio interviews in two parts, no single band could adequately take on the challenge of covering such an epic bomber of a song, it had to be an ensemble of rock’s finest players and most outlaw souls.

The product of this Psycho summit collaboration was a song that not only keeps true to Lemmy’s spirit but acts as a celebration of rock and roll, metal and punk, and every other genre Lemmy inspired. In this first of two parts, watch the likes of Gary Holt from Exodus, Nick Oliveri of Stöner, and Kyle and Kelley Juett of Mothership share their Motörhead stories and love for the band. To appease the Gods of rock, Lemmy chief among them, Psycho Las Vegas enlisted the likes of these men and many more. Come back for Part 2 dropping August 16th."

BangerTV adds: "And if you haven’t had your fill of Psycho Waxx and our Motörhead worship yet, we are thrilled to announce that Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead Volume 2 is on its way, with plenty of artists performing at Psycho Las Vegas 2022, preparing to lay down hot tracks onto stone cold Waxx for you all.

Pre-order a luscious Heartbreaker 2LP set now at PsychoWaxx.com and as a thank you for supporting our church of Motörhead, these first pre-orders will include a commemorative "Waxxy" character patch and a limited edition art print. Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead Volume One is now available on all digital streaming platforms. See all the in studio footage and keep up to date with the latest news on our website, PsychoWaxx.com."

Previous messages from BangerTV follow:

"Lord Buffalo’s rock and roll sonically harkens a time long ago when the high plains were charged upon by mighty warriors on wild horses. Similarly, Motörhead, a band that’s never hesitated to make music about mankind’s oldest tradition, war, created songs that could empower warriors into battle. With their cover of 'God Was Never On Your Side', Lord Buffalo has crafted a song for Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead that sends your spirit back on the warfield, swinging axes into enemies and walking among the many casualties. God might not be on their side but Lemmy is and with his blessing, Lord Buffalo are embarking on a tour with Church of the Cosmic Skull on August 5th, leading up to their epic Sunday Sabbath performance at Psycho Las Vegas on August 21st at Resorts World."

"Heavy has a whole new meaning as Cephalic Carnage enter the arena of Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, contributing a cover of 'Order/Fade To Black' that is absolutely crushing, with anthemic vocals and inhuman swine growls to boot. Cephalic Carnage have never fit into boxes and this song only serves as more evidence to make the case that no band compares in versatility. Solos and riffage, blast beats and breakdowns, this is a radioactive rock and roll mutant on Waxx."

"Leave it to Exhorder to bring such grit and thunder to a cover that it sheds new meaning onto a Motörhead classic. Their version of 'Sacrifice' is so heavy, the lyrics of unreciprocated love from an angry God to a violent humanity never sounded so biblical. If you want to mosh and headbang in your room to Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, this is the track that’ll leave the place in shambles. Lemmy was himself a war historian, but this tribute is a nuclear war on waxx. Humanity has made countless mistakes over the centuries, but 'Sacrifice' puts us back in the favor of the Gods. 'Sacrifice' and Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead are now available on all digital streaming platforms."

"Motörhead was the perfect rock and roll trio. They were a tight knit pack, each member just as wild as the next. The Gods of rock and roll have invested Psycho Waxx with the power to anoint a new trio with the same crown that once fit Lemmy and company, but the speed demons in Midnight prefer to keep their hoods. That’s right, every Psycho’s favorite gang of marauders cover Motörhead’s 'Dirty Love' on Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead. This isn’t Midnight going soft on everyone, singing about romance for once, this is Midnight making love dangerous again by penetrating your earholes raw. Midnight are Motörhead’s bastard spawn made from dirty love with the devil. It’s tracks like these that rev the “motor” in Motörhead up in the first place, pure sonic uppers from start to finish."

"Motörhead's 'Ace Of Spades' is one of rock and roll’s most beloved and sacred anthems. Covering the bombastic ode to gamblers everywhere is a heavy crown to bear for any musician up for the task. That’s why when Psycho Waxx proposed this sacred rite, it was asked of Psycho Las Vegas’ most prestigious alumni and metal heavyweights. Rockers whose cred cannot be questioned were challenged to make this legendary piece of music sound fresh, heavy and ring true to Motörhead fans all over the world. With honoring Lemmy’s legacy always being at the forefront of Psycho Waxx’s mind, they hereby present you with the opening track off Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, the one and only 'Ace Of Spades' as performed by Phil Anselmo, Gary Holt, Nick Oliveri, Dwid Hellion, Chuck Garric, Sacha Dunable, Kelley Juett, Kyle Juett, Tom Polzine and Zach Wheeler.

"Every rock and roll all-star featured on the song contributes a different offering in worship of Lemmy. Phil Anselmo’s jagged molasses vocals bounce off Dwid Hellion’s demon howls while Gary Holt’s signature shredding gives the track an extreme outlaw’s metallic edge. If you hear that desert rock vibe with a hardcore kick in it, you got Nick Oliveri to thank for that. Kelley and Kyle Juett from Mothership contribute the space rock rhythms that blast this message off through the atmosphere to deliver it straight to Lemmy. Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine contribute Howling Giant’s crushing rock and roll to keep the track grounded close to the Earth, adding that massive, unmistakable groove. Sprinkle in Sacha Dunable’s awesome virtuosity on guitar and Chuck Garric’s legendary bass and you have a recipe for one of the greatest covers in rock and metal history.

"Psycho Las Vegas is a place where gamblers go to vision-quest between wheelin’ and dealin’ and now, Psycho Waxx has provided them the soundtrack for an unforgettable looting spree. There’s not a damn thing the world can do to stop a Psycho with a plan anymore. Bombers, rockers, gamblers, Gonzos and Psychos, join us in this grand celebration of the life of Lemmy Kilmister and the music of Motörhead. Get your copy of Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead today and let the Earth tremble so loudly that the angels in heaven and devils in hell can’t help but acknowledge and remember the spirit and vision of Lemmy Kilmister."