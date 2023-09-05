GARY WRIGHT - "Dream Weaver" Singer And GEORGE HARRISON Session Player Dead At 80

Gary Wright, the musician best known for his hit singles “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive”, has died. He was 80. Wright’s son Dorian confirmed the news to Variety; no cause of death was announced.

A powerfully soulful singer and a versatile keyboardist, Wright was a founding member of the UK-based band, Spooky Tooth, and was an in-demand session player from the late ’60s on, playing on all of George Harrison’s solo albums - including his epochal 1970 debut, All Things Must Pass - and Ringo Starr’s early singles (and, much later, with Starr’s All-Starr Band) as well as songs by Nilsson, Tim Rose, B.B. King and many others.

Yet he will be best remembered for the mid-1970s hits mentioned above, which were part of a vaguely mystical, synthesizer-driven style of hit single of the era — Steve Miller’s “Fly Like An Eagle” is another example — and which saw him appearing on many music shows, wearing satin gear and rocking a keytar.

