GAYC/DC To Honour The Legacy of CLINT YEAGER, Band Begins Search For Guitarist

Los Angeles-based hard rock band, GAYC/DC, who are still recovering from the untimely and unexpected passing of their guitarist Clint Yeager this spring, have issued a statement.

“GayC/DC would like to thank everyone for their well-wishes after the sudden passing of our guitarist Clint on August 15th. We truly appreciate your support. We would also like to thank our original guitarist Karl Rumpf, guitarist Chris Ganser and ex-Pansy Division and Dirty Power guitarist Patrick Goodwin for filling in so that we could keep our remaining live commitments this year.”

As the band considered their future, one thing that was paramount was to continue the legacy that they, along with Yeager, had created as a spot-on and all-inclusive tribute to AC/DC.

“Now, we are faced with the tough task of replacing someone that is irreplaceable,” they continued.

After long deliberations and sensitive considerations, GayC/DC are now opening up for auditions for a capable and flamboyant guitarist who embodies AC/DC’s driving guitar force, Malcolm Young.

“To that end, we would like to extend an open invitation to any LA-based gay male guitarists interested in joining us in the Malcolm role. We are hoping to fill the position by the end of the year.”

Guitarists interested in auditioning for the lineup should send links to videos performing one or two AC/DC songs “in your most fabulous stage gear.”

Apply here.

GayC/DC are planning more videos, recordings and tours for 2024.

“Please pass the word for us,” they conclude. “A referral is always welcome. The louder the better!"

(Pictured at top, L to R: Clint Yeager, Chris Freeman, Steve McKnight, Brian Welch, Glen Pavan, backstage in Norfolk, VA; Insert photo - Dusti Cunningham)