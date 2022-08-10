GEMATRIA Feat. SIX FEET UNDER Guitarist RAY SUHY Release New Album "Making Of" Videos

New Jersey duo, Gematria, has issued multiple new videos on the creation of their debut LP, Gematria II: The Spindle Of Necessity, set for September release through Nefarious Industries.

Gematria is the progressive/technical instrumental metal collaboration between Ray Suhy (Six Feet Under, Ray Suhy/Lewis Porter Quartet, ex-Cannabis Corpse, ex-East Of The Wall) and Steve Honoshowsky (Daughter Vision, Billy Martin’s Fang Percussion, No Use For Humans). The duo formed in 2017 out of a mutual respect for each other’s playing, a myriad of shared musical influences and a love for esoteric studies and explorations. Their first recordings, a five-song eponymous EP, was released by Nefarious Industries in 2018.

The songs on their proper full-length release, Gematria II: The Spindle Of Necessity, were composed using elements of gematria, a qabalistic numerological system of relating words to numbers, the I Ching, sacred geometry and the writings of Aleister Crowley and Austin Osman Spare to help generate rhythmic and melodic ideas. Recorded by the band throughout 2020/2021 with the drums recorded by Adam Vaccarelli at Retromedia Sound Studios who mixed the album, mastering was handled by Alan Douches at West West Side Music. The album features a guest electric flute solo on “Spindle Of Necessity” by Melissa Keeling, and a vocal choir on “Unconquered Sun” performed by Emily Grove, recorded by Steve Greenwell. The artwork was created by Steve Honoshowsky and the layout/design handled by Greg Meisenberg. Gematria II: The Spindle Of Necessity is a combination of intricate King Crimson-esque parts mixed with ambient soundscapes, blistering improvisations, and powerful drumming.

Following the release of the lead single from the LP, "Unconquered Sun," Gematria has issued multiple new behind-the-scenes videos, including a drum intro explanation of the song, another breaking down the writing process of the song, and another on the meanings behind and the creation of the cover art. Watch below:

Nefarious Industries will release Gematria II: The Spindle Of Necessity on Transparent 8th Sphere Mercurial Orange vinyl and all digital services on September 23. Find pre-orders and merch options at the label webshop, here. Watch for additional videos from the album to be issued over the coming days.

Gematria II: The Spindle Of Necessity tracklisting:

"Spindle Of Necessity"

"Unconquered Sun"

"The Taming Power Of The Small"

"By Its Own Nature"

"The Elusive One"

"Ritual"

"Reunion In Daylight"

"So Mote It Be"

"Aletheia"

"Unconquered Sun" video:

Gematria are:

Steve Honoshowsky – drums, bass, synths

Ray Suhy – guitars, bass, synths