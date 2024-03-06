GENE HOGLAN Would Love To Jam With RUSH's GEDDY LEE & ALEX LIFESON - "I Will Take The Pepsi Challenge Playing NEIL PEART With Any Drummer On The Planet"; Video

On the occasion of Death To All's performance at Metal Beer Open Air in Chile, American drummer Gene Hoglan (DTA, Death, Dark Angel, Testament, etc.) spoke with PowerMetal.cl about what he learned from working with late Death founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner, how he would love to play with Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush, how he feels capable of imitating any drummer on the planet, and more.

Asked if there's any band left that he'd like to play with that he hasn't before, Hoglan answers, "There's always a style that I'd love to tackle, you know, like 'hey, Stevie Wonder, if you ever need a drummer, hit me up,' that kind of thing. Of course! Shoot man, I know there's never going to be a Rush again, but to play with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson? I grew up on Rush, and I personally, I will take the Pepsi Challenge playing Neil Peart with any drummer on the planet. I'd love to do a jam with Rush someday, with the guys from Rush. I know I could never replace Neil Peart, you know, but if those guys were ever like, 'hey man, we've got some shows, we want to do some music again, just playing some cool stuff', I would do that in a minute."

Watch below:

Death To All is a unique opportunity for a new generation of metalheads to experience the genius of Death and Chuck Schuldiner first-hand.

Gene Hoglan says, "Death To All is really excited to be hitting the road on The Scream of Perserverance Tour with special guests Cryptopsy. The North American tour will bring three different, special and exciting shows encapsulating the two equally important eras of Death."

The Scream of Perserverance Tour features unique two-night stints in multiple cities, where the first night will be an old-school, brutal night featuring, in its entirety, the album which started the Death legacy, Scream Bloody Gore, as well as classic tunes from Leprosy and Spiritual Healing.

The second night will feature the finishing touch in Death’s history, The Sound of Perseverance, as well as timeless classics from the technical and more melodic era of Death, Human, Individual Thought Patterns and Symbolic.’Also, in certain cities, the sets will be From First To Last, where Death To All play the mightiest bangers from every Death album.

Gene Hoglan adds, "We’ll be joined by our good friends, the legendary Cryptopsy, who have some special plans of their own for this tour. Death To All is extremely pleased to be bringing these special nights to the fans of the one and only Chuck Schuldiner... as only Death To All can... his entire Death legacy! As Chuck liked to say, 'let the Metal flow.' You’ll want to catch every night possible.”

Cryptopsy shares, “Cryptopsy is very much looking forward to sharing the stage with the iconic and symbolic Death To All band! Since the tour will be hitting major US markets two nights back to back, we plan on giving the fans two unique setlists. One that consists of classic old school first generation Cryptopsy tracks and a second that’ll focus more on the newer generation. We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Death’s legacy alongside Death To All. We welcome you all to bear witness to this epic tour!”

The Scream Of Perseverance Tour dates:

May

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest **

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

21 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs ***

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts ***

23 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre *

24 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre **

25 - Boston, MA - The Middle East *

26 - Boston, MA - The Middle East **

28 - Montreal, QC - Le National *

29 - Montreal, QC - Le National **

30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

31 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre **

June

1 - London, ON - London Music Hall ***

2 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick ***

4 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

5 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall **

7 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada ***

8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *

9 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *

11- Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall ***

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre **

15 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

16 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile **

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre **

21- Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone *

22 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone **

23 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst ***

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick **

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater **

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater ***

* Scream Bloody Gore in its entirety plus old school Death classics from Leprosy and Spiritual Healing

** The Sound Of Perseverance in its entirety plus the new school Death classics from Human, Individual Thought Patterns and Symbolic

*** From First To Last - the Greatest classics from every Death album

VIP upgrades here.

Founded in 1984 by Chuck Schuldiner under the original name of Mantas in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Death was among the more widely known early pioneers of the Death metal sound, along with California’s Possessed. Inspired by Nasty Savage, Death was among the first bands in the Florida Death metal scene. In the late 80s, the band was both a part of and integral in defining the Death metal scene which gained international recognition with the release of albums by a number of area acts.

Death To All operates as a tribute band to the original Death, which dissolved in 2001 following the passing of the group’s founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The backbone of Death To All is singer/guitarist Max Phelps (Exist, Cynic), drummer Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, Testament, Dethklok), bass beast Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Sadus) and Bobby Koelble (Death).

Here's a taste of the live magic... watch "The Philosopher":