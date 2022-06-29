GENE SIMMONS Knocks $2.5 Million Off Price Of Las Vegas Estate

KISS bassist/vocalist, Gene Simmons, has decreased the asking price of his Las Vegas estate, which was previously on the market for $13,500,000. The home is now listed for $10,999,000.

Overview: This guard-gated Ascaya property is one of a kind.It offers 6 beds and 8 baths in nearly 11,000 square feet of living space and boasts an 11-car garage. This distinctive and modern estate offers unparalleled artistic beauty unrivaled anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley area. As one enters the home through a private courtyard with an illusional floating pathway over a koi pond, soaring spaces and geometric elements add to the feeling of lightness. The disappearing glass walls throughout the property further blend the indoor space with the outdoor beauty of the surrounding landscape. Inside the home natural stone, wood accents, and unfinished concrete are paired together to provide a complete sensory experience with dramatic linear artistry. It is truly a property with unparalleled uniqueness, in a location that simply cannot be replicated.

Find the listing, including photos and a 3D tour, at Zillow.

Simmons previously told TMZ that Vegas is the perfect place to live with no income, state or local tax. So, why in the world is he selling it?! He says his family doesn't want to deal with the Vegas heat or any strippers - for that matter."