GENE SIMMONS On PAUL STANLEY's Guitar Skills - "Paul Has Never Just Been A Rhythm Player; He Has Also Been Mighty Handy On Lead Guitar"

In an interview for the new print edition of Guitar Player, KISS icon / bassist Gene Simmons praises bandmate / co-founder Paul Stanley and his guitar skills.

Simmons: "When we first started the band in 1972, there was this sense that Paul and Ace (Frehley) would complement each other and try not to play in the same chord range. The result would be this big guitar sound with different voicings of the same chord. But clearly, a lot of that came from Paul, who is not given the respect and recognition he deserves. Paul has never just been a rhythm player. He has also been mighty handy on lead guitar. That’s Paul doing lead guitar duties on 'A World Without Heroes'. That’s Paul playing the harmony on the 'Detroit Rock City' solo. That’s Paul at the beginning of 'C’mon & Love Me', and it was Paul who came up with the chordal intro on my song 'Deuce'. Without those chords opening the song, it simply wouldn’t have the same impact."

KISS are set to play the final date on "The End Of The Road" tour on December 2 at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden. The band recently announced the show will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below: