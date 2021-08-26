GENE SIMMONS Talks End Of The Road Tour, KISS' Decision To Cancel Meet & Greets - "If One Fan Infects Any One Of Us, The Entire Tour Is Cancelled"

KISS icon Gene Simmons is featured in a new interview with The Music Universe, found below. He discusses his pursuit of painting, the pandemic, and KISS's decision to avoid doing meet-n-greet sessions during the current leg of their End Of The Road tour.

On the decision to have no meet & greet sessions

Simmons: "That's for the fans, as well as us. If one fan infects any one of us, the entire tour is canceled, and the insurance company goes insane, and everybody sues each other. Just one asshole who didn't care about you, who cared only about his 'freedoms.' Even as a courtesy when you yawn, you cover your mouth, and you're not willing to wear a mask that might endanger somebody else?"

On August 21st, KISS performed at Hard Rock Live (Etess Arena) in Atlantic City, NJ. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo -

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Deuce"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

