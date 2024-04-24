GENE SIMMONS - Video Of Grand Opening Speech At Ridgefield Rock & Brews Restaurant And Concert Bar Available; Setlist Revealed

Gene Simmons returned to the stage for the first time since KISS wrapped their End of The Road tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023. He hit the stage at Rock & Brews on April 23rd within the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington. The show was free and open to the public

Simmons also performed with the Gene Simmons Band at the grand opening. He is a co-founder of Rock & Brews with his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley, and told ABC Audio fans prior to the gig they should expect a fun show.

“There are no rules, which is my favorite thing in life. Anything is bound to happen,” Simmons shares. “I may jump off the stage and get into the audience. We may pull some folks out of the audience. You want to sing ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’? Here's the mic. Good luck.”

He also teased some possible treats for KISS fans, sharing, “We get a chance to play songs KISS has never played and some songs have never been recorded. So it's a very exciting event."

Video from Simmons' show has yet to surface online, but the setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Communication Breakdown"

"I Love It Loud"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Dr. Love"

"Cold Gin"

"Parasite"

"Are You Ready"

"Lick It Up"

"100,000 Years"

"Lemme Go Rock N' Roll"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

Check out video of Simmons' grand opening speech below.

More Gene Simmons Band tour dates:

April

26 - Summer Breeze Open Air Festival - Sao Paulo, Brazil

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy

For ticket links, head here.