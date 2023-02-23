GENE SIMMONS Will Record A KISS Song With You At ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS In England

Check out this once in a lifetime event! KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons is offering up a bucket list excursion at Abbey Road Studios in London, England on July 10, 2023.

Abbey Road Studios (formerly EMI Recording Studios) was made famous by The Beatles, as the location where they recorded much of their music throughout the 1960s.

For £4,995 ($5,995 USD) You and one guest will:

Spend the day at Abbey Road Studios with Gene. The same studio where the legendary Beatles recorded their albums.

Hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he’s passing them on to You!

Record a KISS song with Gene Simmons and his band, in the studio where decades of legendary performers have stood, and record a KISS song Live at Abbey Road Studios with Gene Simmons! (Note: No musicical experience nesessary! The day is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home having a copy of you and Gene Simmons on a recorded KISS song!)

Take home items from Gene’s Personal KISS Collection!

Get photos and videos with Gene & he’ll sign two of your personal items!

Complete details can be found at this location.