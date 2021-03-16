GENGHIS TRON Share "Pyrocene" Music Video

Genghis Tron have released a hypnotic 4K video for “Pyrocene” less than two weeks before the release of their new album, Dream Weapon. Watch the Yoshi Sodeoka-created video below.

Hamilton Jordan comments: "'Pyrocene' was the first song we finished for Dream Weapon. It all started with a single drumbeat that I wrote during an extended stay in the Arizona desert. I gave that beat to Michael, and within a few weeks he built an entire sinister, pulsating world around it. We knew, well before finishing the album, that this had to be the opening song on the record."

The band’s first new studio outing in over a decade, Genghis Tron’s Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky are now joined by two new collaborators: vocalist Tony Wolski and Sumac/Baptists drummer Nick Yacyshyn.

Together, the lineup perfects the unique mix of extreme rock and electronic music Genghis Tron has pioneered over their storied career. A melding of hypnotic rhythms and densely layered synth soundscapes, Dream Weapon was recorded and produced alongside long-time collaborator Kurt Ballou at God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts, with additional production and engineering by Ben Chisolm (Chelsea Wolfe) JJ Heath (Rain City Recorders) and was mastered by Heba Kadry.

Dream Weapon is out March 26 on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders via Relapse.com are available here. Digital Downloads/Streaming are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Exit Perfect Mind"

"Pyrocene

"Dream Weapon"

"Desert Stairs"

"Alone In The Heart Of The Light"

"Ritual Circle"

"Single Black Point"

"Great Mother"

"Ritual Circle":

"Dream Weapon" video:

(Photo - Trevor Naud)