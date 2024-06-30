GEOFF TATE Announces New Year's Eve Show

"Guys, I planned a party! New Year’s Eve in Florida," states former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate. "I’ll play a set, we’ll have a DJ after, food, booze, a red carpet, a few contests. Just a great time!! Here’s the link for tickets."

EventBrite describes the show, which will take place on December 31, 2024, at Finland House in Lantana, Florida as: "Geoff Tate will play his hits, acoustically with his big 9 piece band. Also performance by special guest, Ten pounds of DiRT, playing 90's Grunge hits. Party food and a champagne toast included. Red carpet entrance with photographers, all photos online for free after event. Contest for best Rock and Roll formal, fancy dressed with prizes. DJ after bands play to take us into the new year."