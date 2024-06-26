GEOFF TATE On His Current Relationship With QUEENSRŸCHE, And If He'd Ever Reunite With The Band - "Enough Time Has Gone By Us That Bridges Have Mended"; Video

In a new interview with Cassius Morris, original Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate, who left the band in 2012, discusses a number of topics, including whether or not he'd ever reunite with his former band.

Says Tate, "Well, I think that we had 30 good years, which is phenomenal. Most bands make a couple of records. How many records did Guns N' Roses make? Three? We had 30 years of making music, and we gave it a really good run, you know. We had a lot of success. I think we created some really memorable albums, some really memorable songs that will outlive us, you know. I don't really have a need to go back and try to recapture that with Chris (DeGarmo) or any of the other guys as well. I feel like it's time to do other things, you know, and to just explore. We gave that a great run, it was successful, we did great things, it's time to do other things now."

Asked if he "keeps it touch with any of the guys at all", Tate adds, "Um, not regularly. Not regularly. But sometimes situations arise where we have to sort of deal with each other. It's not unpleasant, you know, now. Enough time has gone by us that bridges have mended, I guess."

