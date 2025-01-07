German Power Metallers SCULFORGE Release "Towers" Video and Browser Videogame

German high-speed power metallers, Sculforge, have released their new single, "Towers" - and no, it's not just any old single release. Singer and guitarist Polly T. Wood sums it up:

“This song is a collection of superlatives! It's our fastest and shortest track ever. But that's not all because we've got an extra gimmick to take even more of your precious time. Our guitarist Fabz, normally lazier than a rock, has taught himself how to program a video game. This means that not only do you get a classic Sculforge DIY video, but you also get to play the very first Sculforge video game. Cheers, legends!”

Get ready to have your ears blown off and master a few levels. You can get into the mayhem at here. Check out the "Towers" video below.

Sculforge recently announced a few live dates for Germany. Their schedule is as follows:

March

15 - R'n'P - Wiesloch, Germany

April

10 - Café Central - Weinheim, Germany

13 - Live Club - Berlin, Germany

Tickets are available here. More shows will be announced soon.

After a small line-up change, Sculforge retirned late last year with a new single and video entitled "The Journey". The track is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms, and at the same time in the form of a brand new video clip, which can be viewed below.