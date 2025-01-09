German Thrashers WARFIELD To Release With The Old Breed Album In April; "Lament Of The White Realm" Single And Music Video Out Now

The German trio Warfield are poised to begin their next assault, charging into battle with the release of their forthcoming album and Napalm Records debut, With The Old Breed, out on April 4. Since their formation in 2012, they've dedicated themselves to the music of their idols like Tom Angelripper, Jeff Hanneman, and Dave Lombardo, unleashing brutal shredding riffs and lightning-fast beats with powerful precision. Warfield has already shared the stage with heavyweights like Bay Area thrash legends Exodus, captivating audiences with their electrifying live performances.

With their first single, “Lament Of The White Realm”, Warfield proves their unwavering dedication to their idols and their ability to embody the essence of thrash metal in a modern sound, further establishing them in the scene. This blistering track takes you on an icy journey through the horrors of war, exploring themes of loyalty and sacrifice. With razor-sharp riffs, “Lament Of The White Realm” fuses raw power with atmospheric storytelling, embodying an indomitable spirit of defiance.

Warfield on “Lament Of The White Realm”: “Our single ‘Lament Of The White Realm’ captures the unforgiving brutality of Alpine warfare in World War I, where Austrian and Italian soldiers fought high above the valleys on frozen mountain fronts. The lyrics use the ‘lament’ as a powerful symbol for the agonized screams that reverberated through the peaks, echoing the horrors of those harrowing battles. This song criticizes war in every form.”

Watch the official music video for “Lament Of The White Realm” below.

Warfield about the album: “Our new album With The Old Breed embodies everything we stand for as a band: Brutal, honest old-school thrash with emotion, rage and lots of energy. Sound-wise and musically evolved from the debut album, we delve even deeper into the inner human life and the harsh reality of war. Our goal is to bring out the different layers of despair, manipulation, but also camaraderie and express it all through musical heaviness. So if you call the mosh pit your home and feel like letting it all out, then give With The Old Breed a listen!”

With The Old Breed will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Red White Black Splatter Vinyl (with Bonus Track “F# (Wake Up)” Nuclear Assault Cover) – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1 LP Black Vinyl, Lighter & Patch (with Bonus Track “F# (Wake Up)” Nuclear Assault Cover)

- 1 LP Black Vinyl (with Bonus Track “F# (Wake Up)” Nuclear Assault Cover)

- 1 Digipack CD, Lighter & Patch – Napalm Records Europe Mail Order exclusive –strictly limited to 100 worldwide

- 1 Digipack CD

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

With The Old Breed tracklisting:

"Melting Mass"

"Appetitive Aggression"

"Soul Conqueror"

"Fragmentation"

"Lament Of The White Realm"

"Tie The Rope"

"Inhibition Atrophy"

"Dogs For Defense"

"GASP"

"With The Old Breed"

"Lament Of The White Realm" video:





Live dates:

January

18 - Ohmbach, Germany - Ohmkrach Festival

February

7 - Bahrain, Germany - Diggers Club Delmon Hotel

March

28 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall (Album Release Show)

June

27 - Weinheim, Germany - 30 Jahre Café Central Festival

October

25 - Hamm, Germany - Hammenser Smashed Face

The band, consisting of brothers Johannes Clemens (vocals, bass), Matthias Clemens (guitar), and drummer Dominik Marx, introduced their thrash tornado to the scene in 2012. In 2016 and 2017, Warfield played numerous shows, including at Taunus Metal Meeting, where they shared the stage with established and rising acts such as Iron Kobra, Warrant, and Evil Invaders. In 2018, they released their debut album Wrecking Command, which featured ten skull-crushing tracks.

Warfield is:

Johannes Clemens- vocals, bass

Matthias Clemens- guitars

Dominik Marx - drums

(Photo - Salina Damer)